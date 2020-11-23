Charles W. "Chuck" Price, Jr.
Charles W. "Chuck" Price, Jr., 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, the afternoon of Wednesday, November 18, 2020, following a brief illness. His entire family rejoices in his salvation and in the life that they shared together.
Charles passed away peacefully with Barbara Price (Vogt), his loving wife of 59 years, by his side. The couple married on April 29, 1961 at the First Presbyterian Church, Parsippany, NJ. Their marriage was a model of devotion, love, and respect for each other.
Charles was born in Philadelphia, PA, and was the son of the late Charles W. Price and Irene Bahl Price. He was a United States Marine Corp veteran, member of Grace Ridge Church, and worked as a corporate sales manager in the foods industry until his retirement.
He was a member of the Waymart Lodge #542 (Past Master and Secretary), Scranton Council #44, Palestine Commandery #14 (Past Eminent Commander), Eureka Royal Arch Chapter #179 (Past High Priest), Morristown Order of DeMolay, and First Presbyterian Church Morrisville (deacon/program director). He was active in the Boy Scouts of America (leader) and Little League Baseball (coach).
Charles was a dedicated, caring, and supportive husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife Barbara; children Michael (Veronica) Price, Sharon (Todd) Kinzinger, Kevin (Jennifer) Price, Pamela (Kevin) Burke; grandchildren Jason (Amanda) Price, Christopher Price, Danielle (Jesse) Morse, Rebecca Kinzinger, Matthew Kinzinger, Stephanie (David) Toy, Blythe Hemmerle, Konnor Burke, Jacqueline Burke, Alaina Burke; great grandchildren twins Liliana Price and Clara Price, and Molly Toy; sister Janet (George) Fuechsel; and maternal aunt Esther Naddeo. Also surviving are many and much loved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Charles was predeceased by his sister-in-law Carol Jorgensen and brother-in-law David Jorgensen; niece Robin Fuechsel; and nephew George Fuechsel, III.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
.