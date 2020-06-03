Cheryl Marie Phillips, 73, of Prompton, died May 12, 2020 at the Carbondale Nursing Center.
Cheryl was born in New Orleans in 1947 to Muriel and John "Jack" Phillips. Her sister Maria Jean arrived in 1950. After a short time in North Carolina, Muriel Anne was born in 1957. The family eventually settled in Latham, NY and Cheryl graduated from Shaker High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from SUNY Oswego. She pledged and was a sister in the Phi Lambda Phi sorority. She married and moved to Freeport, NY where she raised her three children, Lisha Anne, Drew Thomas and Stacey Marie.
Cheryl worked as an English teacher for a short time, then a computer typesetter and later a sales assistant at a brokerage
house.
Cheryl or "Chloe" as her sisters call her was also an accomplished pianist. Her greatest joy was being a mother, and later a grandmother. She will be remembered for her command of the English language, her vitality and love she had for her family. She was beautiful, loving, vivacious, dramatic and very funny. She lived without any fears or regrets and her company was infectious.
Cheryl never held back and always lived in the moment. Though her health declined after being diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Lobe Dementia in 2008, she never stopped laughing or smiling. May she rest in eternal peace knowing her legacy lives on through her children and grandchildren.
She is survived her three loving children: Lisha Anne Schlaich and husband, Fred, Drew Thomas Reynolds and Stacey Marie Sassano and husband, Scott; two sisters: Maria Blanchard and husband, Gary Guenther and Muriel Phillips; eight grandchildren: Jack, Fred, Benjamin, Cameron, Woodlan, Marley, Beatrice and Jamie; loving aunt to: Rebeca, Elizabeth, John and Travis.
Services will be held at the family's convenience.
Arrangements by Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.,Carbondale.
To share condolences with Cheryl's family visit www.virtual-memorials.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 3, 2020.