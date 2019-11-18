|
Christine M. Tyler, R.N. of Lake Ariel died at home. Her husband was the late Robert W. Tyler who died in 1986.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Angelo and Mary (Mastrocola) Luciano, she graduated from Dunmore High School and the Hahnemann School of Nursing. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital in Scranton for many years. Early on, Christine's nursing career also took her to Los Angeles and New Your City. She was a long-time member of St. Thomas More Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.
Christine brought happiness and love to all she did, from a grandchild's first bath to the next batch of biscotti or sewing project. Her life was lived to the fullest, always engaged, always positive. She loved her family and friends, cherished her time with them whether it was playing cards, traveling the world with her best friend Virgie, or when neighbors would just drop by to say hi. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are sons Robert and his wife Mary of Merced, CA, their children Anne Smith (husband Mitch), Elizabeth and Katherine; Michael and his wife Kathryn of Elizabethtown, PA, their children Thomas (fiancée Samatha) and Patricia (fiancé Nate); William and his wife Karen of Pittsburgh, PA, their children Robert (wife Keri), Anna Byers (husband Kyle) and Emily; Thomas and his wife Joy of Colchester, CT, their children Anthony, Nicole and Joseph; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Saturday November 23 at St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Rd. Lake Ariel. The family will welcome guests at 9:00 am to 10:00am at the Church.
Interment will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 18, 2019