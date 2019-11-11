Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Resources
More Obituaries for Churck Frindt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Churck Frindt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Churck Frindt Obituary
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Chuck Frindt, our loving brother, passed away. Chuck was born on May 31,1950 in Phoenixville, PA to Charles Frindt and Emily (Krempasky). He was self-employed as a mason for most of his working life. Chuck had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
The doors to his garage were always open to his many good friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his mother, Emily, his stepmother, Roberta and brother Robbie.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey, 2 Grandchildren, Alex and Kami, sisters, Vicki, Cheryl, Kimber and Marie and brother, Ben, along with several nieces and nephews. And further Chuck was blessed by the loving presence of his friends John Gallucci, Christine Fey, and John Harris who never left his side.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at noon at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main Street, Honesdale.
The family will receive friends 10 until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Churck's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hessling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -