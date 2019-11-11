|
On Thursday, November 7, 2019, Chuck Frindt, our loving brother, passed away. Chuck was born on May 31,1950 in Phoenixville, PA to Charles Frindt and Emily (Krempasky). He was self-employed as a mason for most of his working life. Chuck had a passion for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
The doors to his garage were always open to his many good friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Charles, his mother, Emily, his stepmother, Roberta and brother Robbie.
He is survived by his son, Jeffrey, 2 Grandchildren, Alex and Kami, sisters, Vicki, Cheryl, Kimber and Marie and brother, Ben, along with several nieces and nephews. And further Chuck was blessed by the loving presence of his friends John Gallucci, Christine Fey, and John Harris who never left his side.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at noon at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main Street, Honesdale.
The family will receive friends 10 until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 11, 2019