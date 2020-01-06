|
|
Clarence H. Butler, of Mt. Cobb, died Sunday evening in Wayne Woodlands Manor after an illness. His wife of 63 years, the former Naomi E. Williams died in 2007.
Born in Mt. Cobb, he was the son of the late Homer and Pearl Woodruff Butler. He was a member of the Canaan Bible Chapel, South Canaan. As a young man Clarence drove truck for his fathers family business. He went on to drive truck for his brother Raymond's coal business.
He was an outstanding driver/employee for many trucking firms opening the door for positions that included drivers trainer and terminal manager of Matlack Inc. At the same time he was Founder of Butler Fuel. While he exhibited exemplary driving skills his family will remember him best for his character of honesty, integrity and loyalty.
Surviving are three daughters, Evelyn Sames and her husband Douglas of South Carolina, Pastor Dixie Lee Murray and her husband Bishop Edward of West Virginia, and Grace VanSickle of Mt. Cobb; a son George Butler and his wife Janet of Florida; a sister Jean Elston of Florida; 9 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several great – great grandchildren; dear friend Veldora McCane of Maplewood; many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Clyde VanSickle; brothers Ernest, Raymond, Lester, and David Butler; sisters Marsha Trygar and Dorothy Wallace.
The funeral will be Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, Pa 18436 with services by his son-in-law Bishop Edward Murray.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment, Mt. Cobb Cemetery, Mt. Cobb.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clarence's honor to Traditional Home Health Care, 113 W. Drinker St. Dunmore, Pa 18512 or The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, Pa 19178.
For directions, to share a memory, or to leave your condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 6, 2020