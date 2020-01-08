|
Clark H. Burns, 84, of Lake Ariel died Monday, January 6, 2020 following an illness. His loving wife of 54 years is the former Mary Ellen Yuchno.
Born in Pottstown, Pa, he was the son of the late Edward and Sadie Miller Burns. He was a graduate of Pottstown High School. He served in the United States Army as Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division, Screaming Eagles.
After serving as a Paratrooper, he worked as a Machinist at Dana Corporation for 40 years. Upon retirement in 1994, he relocated to the Poconos where he enjoyed boating, fishing, and a happy retirement. Clark was a quiet and caring man who will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Also surviving are his sister Betty Burns – Jacobs; brothers Carl and Larry Burns; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister Geraldine Scherch; brothers Richard, Lamar, Walter, and Raymond Burns.
Private cremation took place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and under the direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 8, 2020