Colleen E Griffin, age 46, of Tink Wig, Hawley died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Medical Center.
Mrs. Griffin was born June 15, 1973 in Honesdale, PA and was the daughter of Charles E and Denise L (Johanson) Steuhl.
Colleen was a 20-year employee of Zeiler Nationwide Insurance. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, needlework, softball, snowmobiling, camping, going to drag races and BBQs. She was active with Relay for Life. Her children were her world, she loved family birthday dinners and baking Christmas cookies.
She is survived by her three children: Michael Griffin and his companion, Ivy Santiago; Lauren Griffin and her companion, Cameron Brown and Matthew Griffin all of Tink Wig, Hawley, PA; her parents: Charles E and Denise L Steuhl of Greeley, PA; two brothers: Charles Steuhl, Jr and Michael Steuhl; her companion of 7 years Tom Hayden of Hawley and her separated spouse, Michael "Merv" Griffin, several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 29th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 30th at 10 a.m. at BVM Queen Of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave, Hawley by Rev. Richard W. Beck, Pastor.
Cremation will be at Lake Region Crematory in Lake Ariel.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Jan. 28 to Feb. 27, 2020