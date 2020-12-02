1/1
David Botjer
1956 - 2020
Lake Ariel - David J. Botjer, 64, of Lake Ariel, died Sunday afternoon at his home.
Born May 29, 1956 in Scranton, he was the son of the late Arthur and Bernice Klepadlo Botjer. He was a graduate of Western Wayne High School Class of 1974. Prior to retirement, he was a flooring installer for Heads Up Flooring in Hamlin for 40 years.
An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing on Lake Wallenpaupack and hunting. He also enjoyed playing and watching sports.
Surviving are his daughter Maghan Botjer of Lake Ariel; brother Arthur Botjer and his wife Vicky of Lake Ariel; granddaughter Trinity Solivan; niece and nephews.
Private cremation will take place at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Service will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit
www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com

Published in Tri-County Independent from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
