David Elmer Samson
David Elmer Samson, 59, of Honesdale, PA, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Scranton Regional Hospital. Dave was born June 7, 1961 in Honesdale. He grew up on a small farm in Lake Ariel, PA, graduating from Western Wayne High School in 1979.

He served as a supply and logistics specialist in the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed at Governor's Island, NY. He later served as a Fire Control Technician aboard the USCG Cutter, Gallatin, patrolling the Caribbean.

After his military service, Dave followed in the footsteps of his father, Calvin Samson, pursuing a lifetime career with the Bell System of PA (later Verizon), working as a phone system installer.

Dave enjoyed golfing, and was at various times, a member of the clubs at Honesdale, Cricket Hill, and Conklin, NY. He also enjoyed golf travel with local friends to SC and to Scotland when visiting his brother Ted, stationed there and in England, with the U.S. Navy. Other past times included pool shooting and participating in trivia clubs. While trivia was a favorite lifelong interest, Dave most recently participated in trivia nights at KC Pepper and the Twisted Rail in Honesdale.

Dave also enjoyed socializing at several local "watering holes" around Honesdale, where he lived for most of his adult life, especially enjoying the people he mixed with at the Waymart Hotel. In addition to his time there, he was also a regular at Frank's Place, Minor's Beer Garden, and many other local establishments. He was very fond of and developed friendships with many of his favorite servers, often bringing them snacks, pens, and notepads.

Dave is survived by his mother, Dorothy Eno Samson, and by six siblings: Cindy Snyder; and Jerry, Scott, Steve, Don, and Ted Samson. Dave is also survived by his sixteen nieces and nephews, who he often referred to as his "favorite people in the world." He is preceded in death by his father, Calvin Samson; brother, Jeff Samson; and niece, Shannon Samson.

Per Dave's wish, family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life at 6:00-9:00pm, Wednesday, June 24th, at the Waymart Hotel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Honesdale Victims Intervention Program, or the Lake Ariel / Hamlin Lions Club for the Western Wayne Education Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To share a memory or to leave a condolence please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Waymart Hotel
Funeral services provided by
James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
