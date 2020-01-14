|
David J. Elias, Sr. 72, of Waymart passed away on Friday morning, January 10, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital after an illness. His beloved wife, Carol A. (Williams) Elias survives him. They were married on February 14, 1987.
Born August 12, 1947 in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Charles and Rita (Gatto) Elias.
David graduated from Waymart High School in 1965. An avid sports enthusiast, he especially enjoyed watching his son and grandchildren play football. David was fond of hunting, fishing, and playing cards. He had a profound love for animals, and also enjoyed cooking. He will be remembered for his involvement in local sports including playing softball on the Saddlebrook Team for many years. David retired from PennDOT after 34 years of service. He will be lovingly remembered and missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by a son, David Elias Jr. and his wife Carrie of Hamlin; a daughter, Dana Ortiz and her husband Jose of Walnutport, PA; a step-daughter, Melissa Schwartz and her husband Jay of Honesdale; a step-son, Richard Chaballa and his companion Sherry Bryer of Beach Lake; grandchildren: David III, Austin, and Khloe Elias, Avery and Arionna Ortiz, Jason and Ashley Schwartz and Steven and Sara Schwartz; two sisters, Kay Kilgallon and her husband Ford and Shirley Linsenbigler and her husband Jerry of Scott Twp.; nieces and nephews: Ford Jr. and Christopher Kilgallon and Hope, Tess, and Jessica Linsenbigler; and his step-mother, Lorraine Elias.
In accordance with David's wishes, following cremation, memorial services and interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 14, 2020