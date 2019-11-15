|
Donald Joseph Bradley, 78, of Beach Lake, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Dolores Bradley.
He passed peacefully surrounded by the loving embrace of his wife and family following complications from surgery.
Born on January 11, 1941 in Jersey City, New Jersey Donald and his wife moved to Beach Lake in 1971 to happily raise a family of five.
Donald taught them many things, as he was always the rock of the family. One was how to be loving and kind to others. He had a way of joking around because he loved making people laugh. He always knew the right things to say. If there was ever anything wrong, he would fix it. That is just the caring type of person he was.
As a career mechanic and tradesman Donald was truly a "jack of all trades." He was a passionate reader, boatsman, gardener, jokester, and was a gifted woodworker.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his five children, Kim Metz, Donna Schiavo and husband Christian all of Beach Lake; his sons Christopher Bradley of Niceville, FL, Shane Bradley and wife Carla of Swoyersville, PA and Donald Bradley and wife Stephanie Savastano of Bedminster, PA; Grandchild Ashley Schrag, and husband Jason Schrag; Grandchildren Dylan and Chelsey Metz, Aaron and Evan Kennedy, Ande Bradley, Cole Bradley, and Meadow Bradley; a great granddaughter Lia Schrag.
He was preceded in death by his sister Madeline Ferro and brothers John and William Bradley.
A memorial service for friends and family will held on Monday, November 18th at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale at 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Western Sullivan Public Library - Tusten Chocheton Branch, 198 Bridge St., Narrowsburg, NY 12764.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 15, 2019