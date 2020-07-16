David Milton Illman passed away on March 25, 2020 at the age of 92.



Born in Milanville Pa., he attended college in New York City, married Eloise Illman, née DeBoer, then moved to Midland Park, New Jersey.



His startup career as a builder was interrupted by the draft. He served in Germany during the Korean War, and then returned home to the post war housing boom. This enhanced his career efforts and enabled him to follow through as a contractor specializing in masonry.



In 1986 he enjoyed an early retirement and returned to Milanville with his wife Eloise. Dave was a seasoned fisherman, and hunter. He also enjoyed boating, golf and travel.



He is survived by his son, Marc Illman, his granddaughter and grandson, Taylor and Trevor, and an extended family of nieces, nephews and friends who appreciated him in life and will cherish his memory.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "Milanville Cemetary". Send checks to Marc Illman, 1676 Cartersville Road, Cartersville, Va. 2302.



Condolences can be sent to his son Marc at greenspringdogs@hotmail,com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store