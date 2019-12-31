|
|
Dean Chad Mania, age 66, of Hawley died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Carol (Hindelang) Mania.
Born February 21, 1953, in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Gertrude (Jackson) Mania. Formerly of Northvale, NJ, he was an antiques dealer and restorer. He loved to attend auctions and enjoyed fixing antiques, radios and old clocks. Mr. Mania was a member of Bible Fellowship Church in Greentown.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons: Chad Mania and his wife Tina of Maryland and Philip Mania of Hawley; two grandchildren: Madison and Nathaniel; three brothers: Kim, Chris and Randy; three sisters: Trudy, Sally and Penny; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother Robert.
For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 30, 2020