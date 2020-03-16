|
|
Deborah Lee (Hartman) Barrett, 69, of Moscow, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday March 14. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Born at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Nov. 7, 1950, she attended Wallenpaupack Area High School. She was married to Martin Barrett.
She held various jobs throughout her life including school bus driver and secretary at the First Baptist Church of Hollisterville. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, cooking, but most of all she enjoyed caring for her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Howard T. Hartman; and sister, Beverly "Jane" Hartman.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Martin Barrett; two daughters, Cynthia, with her partner, Evan; and Sarah, Ron and their children, Naomi and Joshua; her mother, Bessie Arter; her siblings, Cynthia Whitmoyer, Howard "Bud" Hartman, Benjamin Hartman and Robin Hartman; and multiple aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hollisterville, 23 Pond Road, Moscow.
Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, March 17, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the church. Interment will be private at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Edward R. Howell, funeral director, 269 Belmont St., Waymart, Pa. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 16, 2020