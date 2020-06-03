Dexter John Ashley, 57, of Lake Ariel, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday morning. Holli Bickford Ashley is his wife of 34 years.
Born August 1, 1962, in Old Town, Maine, he was the son of the late Dexter L. and Dorothy Griffin Ashley. He was a member of the Bangor Christian School class of 1980 and earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Pensacola Christian College in 1986. After graduation, John taught Bible, English, and history at Clinton Christian School in Clinton, ME, Faith Baptist Christian Academy in Palmer, MA, and Odenton Christian School in Odenton, MD.
Since 1998, he was a member of Canaan Bible Chapel, Lake Ariel, where he served Canaan Christian Academy as teacher, mentor, and soccer and basketball coach.
John accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior in chapel in 1976 when he entered Bangor Christian School. He loved the Lord and knew that Jesus loved him more. Teaching was John's passion and he considered his students his children. His favorite verse was 3 John 1:4, "I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth."
Also surviving are his sisters Terry Hallsey-Scott and her husband Mike of Camden, SC, and Mary Clater and her husband Bill of Easley, SC.; brothers Dwayne Geel and wife Betty of Kingsport, TN, and Dwight Geel of Brewer, ME; Sister-in-law Debbie Geel of Ellsworth, ME; Brothers-in-law Mitchell Bickford and his wife Brenda of Lee, Maine, and Rusty Bickford and his wife Joy of Newport, ME; many wicked awesome nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 6, at noon in the gymnasium at Canaan Christian Academy, 30 Hemlock Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service.
Interment, Ashley Family Cemetery, East Machias, ME.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care and direction of James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in John's honor be made to the Dexter John Ashley Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Canaan Christian Academy, 30 Hemlock Road, Lake Ariel, PA 18436.
For directions, to share a memory, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 3, 2020.