Diane E. Stiles, 73, of Rock Lake, Mount Pleasant Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, August 8, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital after a brief battle against cancer. She was blessed to have two great loves in her life: Her beloved husband, the late Charles K. Stiles who preceded her in death in 1993 & her loving companion of many years, John R. Lillie of Clinton Township who survives her.
Born August 13, 1946 in Hackensack, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth (Engelhardt) McKeown. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert McKeown and survived by sister Kandy Smith of Hawley, PA.
As a young girl, Diane's family moved to Pleasant Mount, PA. She attended school in Pleasant Mount and graduated from Forest City Regional High School in 1964. In 1965, she married Charlie and together, they raised their beloved family. Diane was a homemaker for many years and after her children were grown she went to work in Honesdale as an administrative assistant by joining the New York Life agencies of Robert Murray, CLU in 1989 and of Jeff Thol, CLU, ChFC in 2001. After 22 years of highly valued service, she retired in 2011.
Diane lived life to its fullest with great variety: She worked ski patrol at Mount Tone for several years. She enjoyed selling tupperware, bowling, playing cards, and snowmobiling; Diane loved to polka dance and square dancing and always looked forward to the Rock Lake Picnic.
She took great pride in caring for her yard, especially her rock garden which she's continued to develop for many years. John and Diane were always happy to go out to eat and enjoyed good local food, and the company of friends, family, and neighbors. Together, they made many happy memories with their summer and winter hobbies, golfing and gambling. An avid lottery player, Diane was faithful to keep track of the daily numbers and took great pleasure in going to Mohegan Sun for gambling fun. Above all else, Diane loved her family. She adored her grandchildren and never missed attending one of their sporting events and accomplishments. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is also survived by four children: Kurt Stiles and his fiance Pat Santoni of Greenfield Township, Jeri Haynes and her husband Kevin of Thompson, Tracy Hartman and her husband Michael of Rock Lake, and Keith Stiles of Washington, D.C.; seven grandchildren: Kurt Stiles, Jr & his wife Kaylin & 2 children, Tim Haynes and his wife Jamie, Justin Falletta, Dylan Haynes and his fiance Cassandra Bendyk, Luke Falletta, MacKenzie Hartman and Cade Hartman; and a large extended family of friends and loved ones.
The family wishes to extend gratitude to Wayne Memorial Hospice, especially to Ginny Fries, RN for all of the compassionate care she provided.
A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 12:00 Noon - 4:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 1:00pm, in the Pavilion at The Red Schoolhouse. The Red Schoolhouse is located at 1732 Bethany Turnpike, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453. Dress is casual & masks are recommended.
Private interment will be in Wheeler Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Mount, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Diane's memory to Wayne Memorial Hospice, 601 Park Street, Honesdale, PA 18431.
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA 18472. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com