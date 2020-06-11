Diane Louise (Horwath) Ravizza of Honesdale, Pennsylvania, formerly of Chicago, Illinois, age 77, died on June 6, 2020. Born in Chicago on January 19, 1943, the daughter of the late Joseph L. Horwath, Jr. and Agnes F. Horwath, nee Schorsch; beloved wife of Richard J. Ravizza for 37 years, and loving mother of Daniel J. Ravizza of Washington, D.C. Diane is the sister of the late John J. Horwath, the late Lawrence J. Horwath, and James A. Horwath and the sister-in-law of Dana Horwath (the late Lawrence Horwath), J. Stephen Richards (James Horwath), Brenda Ravizza (Joseph Ravizza) and Claire Tehan Ravizza (the late Kenneth Ravizza).
Diane was known to all as an exceptionally giving, selfless, and loving person. In addition to her unfailing and boundless devotion to her family, she had three passions in life: Helping others, music, and living a holistic, spiritually-centered life.
Diane graduated from Alvernia H.S. in Chicago in 1961, from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in psychology and then earned a master's degree in psychiatric social work at the University of Chicago. Diane worked as a psychiatric social worker at the Illinois State Psychiatric Institute at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital in Chicago. She later continued caring for others in her private practice in Honesdale, Pennsylvania for many years.
As a musician, she was a highly accomplished pianist, having studied piano with the renowned Menahem Pressler at Indiana University and with the late Thomas Brown at De Paul University and until more recently with award winning concert pianist Thomas Hrynkiw. She accompanied student recitals at Marywood University where she also accompanied the Marywood Children's Choir for many years. She was a dedicated member of the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Choir in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania under the direction of the world renowned organist Mark Laubach with whom she also took organ lessons.
In the late 70s and early 80s, Diane was a resident at the Himalayan Institute of Yoga Science and Philosophy in Honesdale Pennsylvania where she met her future husband, Richard. They settled in Honesdale to be close to the Himalayan Institute. Yoga formed an important part of the foundation of their spiritual lives.
No obituary could ever capture the simple beauty and loving nature of Diane. She was a very special lady and will be missed by us all.
In Diane's memory, in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Himalayan Institute in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania or to a charity of your choice. Due to the ongoing Covid 19 presence there will be no service or memorial at this time. Condolences may be expressed at Legacy.com.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 11, 2020.