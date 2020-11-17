1/1
Dianne Bryant Rollison
Dianne Bryant Rollison,62, passed away August 18, 2020 at Regional Hospital , Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Rollison, son Zachary, and daughter Vanessa.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Robert and Ruth McAvaney Bryant, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1975. A Honesdale resident for most of her life, she attended the First Presbyterian Church in Honesdale.

Dianne will always be remembered for her devotion to the care of her son, Zachary. She carried out each new day with her faith and perseverance. She loved her family, her dogs, holidays, and cooking shows . She was a loving wife, a devoted mother, a caring sister and a fun-loving aunt. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are two sisters: Kathleen Farley of Glenburn Township, Barbara Best of Pittston, nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family in the Darling Cemetery, Cherry Ridge with Rev. Michael Lyle of Grace Ridge Presbyterian Church officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main Street, Honesdale.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 17, 2020.
