|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Donald M. Gardner, Sr., known to many friends as "Dinny" and "Slim", announce his passing on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 84 years at his home in St. Matthews, South Carolina. He is predeceased by his first wife, Louise H. Gardner and second wife, Ann Robinson Gardner.
Born in New York City, New York, Mr. Gardner was the son of the late Bertha M. Gardner and Donald A. Gardner. He attended Kent Preparatory school in Connecticut and Cornell University in New York. He was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune. Mr. Gardner held a seat on the New York Stock Exchange and later opened and operated his own fencing company for many years. He was an avid fly-fisherman and enjoyed many years of golfing.
Mr. Gardner is survived by a son, Donald M. Gardner, Jr. (Jennifer), Claremont, CA, two daughters Elisabeth D. Gardner, Honesdale, PA, and Page G. Hochreither (John), Hawley, PA; three step-sons, Melvin David Robinson, Jr. (Tammy), St. Matthews, SC, William Theodore Robinson (Dawn), St. Matthews, SC, and Edward Wannamaker Robinson (Madelyn), Summerville, SC; grandchildren, Alex Sandercock, Blacksburg, VA, Lauren Sandercock, Honesdale, PA, Kelby Hochreither, Hawley, PA, Mason and Mackenna Gardner, Claremont, CA, Ellie Hochreither, Hawley, PA; five step-grandchildren, Jack Robinson (Virginia), Lugoff, SC, Yates Robinson, Summerville, SC, Julie Robinson, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Paige Robinson, Cole Robinson, both of St. Matthews, SC; one step-great-granddaughter, Brookelyn, Lugoff, SC.
Cremation is under the direction of Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, South Carolina, with memorial services to be held at a later date.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 10, 2020