Donald Russell Nicholson

Greentown - Donald Russell Nicholson, of Greentown, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Regional hospital of Scranton. He was the widower of Janet Colvin Nicholson who died October 11, 2017, the couple had been married for nearly 58 years.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Russell and Lillian Somers Nicholson, he was a 1954 graduate of Honesdale High School. Immediately, he enlisted in the United States Navy after graduating, where he was a Petty Officer, Second Class FP serving as a pipe fitter on the USS Laffey DD724 fom 1954-1957 and was commissioned to the Mediterranean Theater. Upon his discharge, he started his civilian career owning and operating his plumbing business, he went on to become a licensed real estate agent, specializing in land sales at Wallenpaupack Lake Estates, Indian Rocks and in Virginia. He had retired as a sewage enforcement officer from Palmyra, Blooming Grove, and Salem townships; and in February he retired from Greene Township after 45 years of service.

Don was a member of the Newfoundland Rotary club, having received the Paul Harris Fellowship award, the USS Laffey Association, Free and Accepted Masons Salem Lodge #330, and a past member of the Greene-Dreher Volunteer Fireman's Association.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, spending summers at Lake Ariel, family vacations to Maine and fishing trips to White Lake in Canada, as well as attending the annual reunions for the USS Laffey Association.

Don was a loving caring father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.

Surviving is one daughter Cynthia N. Romberger and husband Rodman, Elizabethville PA.; two sons John R. Nicholson and wife Charlene, Newfoundland; Brian D. Nicholson, Greentown; five grandchildren Matthew Nicholson, Ehric Nicholson, Megan Curtis, Bryce Romberger, and Robert Romberger, 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a sister Lois Cusick

Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greene-Dreher Fireman's Association, P.O. Box 111, Newfoundland, PA. 18445; Salem Lodge #330, P.O. Box 313, Hamlin PA. 18427 or the USS Laffey Association, Attn: George Kessler, 9686 Baughman Rd., Harrison OH 45030.

Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc. Village of LaAnna S. Sterling, PA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store