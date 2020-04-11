|
Donna Marie Heslin, 74 of Hawley, Pa died April 10, 2020 after a brief illness at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 19, 1946 to Thomas and Elizabeth Heslin.
Prior to retirement due to being diagnosed with MS, she drove bus at Woodloch Pines Resort.
Donna is survived by her daughter Tricia Elenz, Waymart, Pa. Her granddaughter Ashley Camp, son in law Chad Camp and the light of her life her great granddaughter Myla Rose Camp, Lancaster, Pa.
She also leaves behind her goddaughter Kelly Flaherty, Boston, MA; a lifelong friend Carol Baltrus, Tuscon, AZ; and her wonderful neighbors Lori Loriz, Audrey Summers, Diane and Billy Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Heslin, her brother Thomas Heslin Jr., her sister in law Sumie Heslin and her uncle Frank Daley.
The family would like to thank the hospital staff at Wayne Memorial's ICU and hospice units for the care they provided Donna.
Per Donna's request she will be cremated and there will be no public calling hours.
Her family will be holding a church service for her at Aldenville Baptist Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart Pa. www.jenkinshowellfuneralhome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 11, 2020