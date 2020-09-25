Donna Marie Theobald, R.N., 77, of Honesdale, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Theobald on November 30, 2005. The couple married on May 30, 1964.
Born on October 13, 1942 in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Ford and Marie Ann Nolan Tresslar. She was a graduate of Honesdale Catholic High School, class of 1960. She later received her nursing degree from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in 1963.
For many years, Donna worked at Wayne Memorial Hospital where she later retired. Spending time in all parts of the hospital, she specifically enjoyed working in maternity and watching children grow up that she helped deliver.
Donna was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale and a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court St. Martin.
Donna enjoyed staying connected to relatives and friends. She looked forward to luncheons with her classmates, stopping in at Jeannie's Chapel Street Salon to visit her extended family and sending well wishes on Facebook. She always had a smile and was happy to see friends and family. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren and following activities with which they were involved.
Surviving is her daughters Ann Marie Olver and husband Kevin and Jeannie Bancroft and husband Mike all of Honesdale; her brother Thomas Tresslar and wife Suzanne of Honesdale; grandchildren, Hope Bancroft, Tyler Olver and Luke Bancroft.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the convenience of her family. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Honesdale. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Evangelist Parish, 414 Church St. Honesdale, PA 18431, Wayne Memorial Hospital, 601 Park St. Honesdale, PA 18431 or to a charity of the donor's choice
. Donna would also ask to share an act of kindness to help someone have a better day.