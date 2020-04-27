|
Doris Lee Schofield Holzman, 64, of Beach Lake, PA died peacefully on Saturday, April 25th. She resided with her loving husband of 44 years, Douglas Holzman.
The oldest of five siblings, Doris was born to Doris (Weissbach) and Richard Schofield on March 13, 1956 in Paterson, NJ. Doris attended Kinnelon High School, resided in Riverdale, NJ until moving to Beach Lake, PA.
She worked as a Home Health Aid for Caregivers of America and prior to at Lourdesmont Group Home. She took pride in her job and enjoyed taking care of others.
Doris is survived by her son, Nicholas Holzman and wife Alisha of Fair Lawn, NJ and her daughter, Jaime Rindock and husband Kevin of Newark, OH. She had 3 beautiful grandchildren, Ida Holzman, Connor Rindock and Leighton Rindock. Doris leaves behind 3 brothers, Brian Schofield and wife Kelly, Steven Schofield and wife Kelley, Charles Schofield and wife Cathy along with her loving extended family.
She was known as Smiley to all those who loved her due to her warm, wonderful demeanor. Her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren.
Doris was a strong, compassionate woman who thought of others. She enjoyed spending time with family, crocheting and reading.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard, mother Doris and brother Richard.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family.
Burial will be in Calkins Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 27, 2020