Doris R. Andrews, 87, a resident of Aventura at Creekside Nursing Home , Carbondale passed away at the nursing home on November 11, 2019.
She was born in Nazareth, Pa. daughter of the late William and Celeste Rot, she graduated from Nazareth HS in 1950. She raised three children at home. Doris was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Perkasee, Pa and a member of its choir. She participated in the Ladies Auxiliary and was a den mother for Pack 11. Doris loved gardening and was a fan of Philly Baseball
She is survived by her three children, Joel Andrews and wife Pam of Edinburgh, Virginia, Karen Andrews and husband, Robert Neppell of Sebastian, Florida and Keith Andrews and wife Nancy of Milanville, PA.; her sister Gloria Peak of Dewey, Arizona; grandchildren Katherine Kochanski and her husband Michael, Courtney Kay and her husband Thomas, Ryan Andrews and his wife Stephanie, Christopher Wingate and wife Emma, Ashley Wingate and husband Daniel P. Hill, Jr., Nick Steinruck and wife Katie; greatgrandchildren, Neveah Kochanski and Kylie Kochanski, Chloe Kay and Joy Kay, Makenna Steinruck, Kayla Wingate and Daniel P. Hill III.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am Saturday November 23, 2019 in the Calkins Baptist Church, 527 Calkins Road, Milanville, Pa The Burial will follow at the Calkins Cemetery on Saturday, November, 23. Service will begin at 11:00.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of Honesdale Tennis c/o Honesdale High School 459 Terrace Street Honesdale, Pa 18431
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 North Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 19, 2019