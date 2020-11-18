1/1
Dorothy G. Robinson
1921 - 2020
Waymart - Dorothy G. Robinson, 99, Waymart, passed away Tuesday evening at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Daniel Robinson who died in 2003. The couple had been married for 61 years.
Born 1921 in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Loretta Hamilton Vail. She was a dedicated member of the Free Methodist Church of South Canaan.
Surviving are her daughter and dedicated and loving caregiver Audrey Jaggers and her husband Merel of Waymart as well as daughters Donna Patricco and husband Richard of New Jersey and Karen Pominville and her husband Bob of Wisconsin; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers Herbert and Roland Vail; a sister Loretta Vail.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers, nurses and staff of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful care they all afforded not only Dorothy in her final days but to the entire family.
Funeral services officiated by Rev. William Rushik will be broadcasted Saturday at 11am via the James Wilson Funeral Home YouTube Channel by visiting https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsxSVK433J-BW1zX3fSPhQ
Due to the current health crisis the funeral service will not be open to the public at the funeral home.
Interment, private at the convenience, East Canaan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family strongly encourages memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart 600 Baltimore Dr. Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Tri-County Independent from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Wilson Funeral Home, Inc.
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
