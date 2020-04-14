|
Douglas F. Miller, 57, of Cherry Ridge, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020 at home. His loving wife, the former Tanya Kellachow survives him. They were married for 34 years.
Born May 24, 1962 in Lyndhurst NJ, he was the son of the late Floyd & Patricia (Brussell) Miller.
He graduated from Wayne Highlands School District in 1980 and quickly pursued a working career. He spent the last nine years working at Ellen Memorial as a maintenance man.
He loved hunting and fishing and he was the caretaker at Cherry Ridge Fishing Club. He loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time with his family and friends. He was a kind and loving man who always put others first and will be greatly missed.
He is also survived by a daughter, Hope Flederbach and son-in-law Rick of Honesdale; son Stephen Miller of Honesdale; his brother Donald Miller and wife Maria of Waymart; his sister, Diane Abbott and husband Jeff of Cherry Ridge; sister-in-law Donna Miller of Forest City.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Dennis Miller; a step-son, Justin Kellachow and brother-in-law Vladimer Kellachow.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the Wayne Memorial Hospital Home Health and Wayne Memorial Hospice.
At this time, there are no scheduled services, but there will be a Celebration of Life in the near future.
Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward R. Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA. www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent from Apr. 14 to May 14, 2020