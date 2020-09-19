Douglas G. LaPasta, 74, of Hawley, PA passed away on September 15, 2020 at his home. Doug was an Entrepreneur, founding several successful businesses over his long professional career.
He was also an avid outdoorsman with an enduring love of hunting and fishing all around the world, from the rivers of northeastern PA to the Scottish Highlands to the African plains. A lifelong student of history, psychology, religion, and music, Doug held an insatiable curiosity for the world, and enjoyed his travels abroad for business and pleasure.
Music, especially jazz, was a huge part of his life and he played several instruments and produced two jazz CDs, "On the Brink," and "Celebrating Bix!" One of his greatest joys was his children and grandchildren and proudly sharing their achievements.
Doug was born in Queens, NY October 5, 1945 to Ralph LaPasta and Sally Griffith. He was raised since the age of four by his parents, the late Ralph and Dorothy (Fergus) LaPasta of Milford, PA. He lived much of his life within a stone's throw of the Delaware and Lackawaxen rivers and this backdrop helped create cherished memories for Doug and his family over the years. He had an infectious and silly sense of humor, always making up ridiculous songs, cracking a joke, and asking his grandchildren to call him "grandpa doogal."
Douglas leaves behind four daughters: Lara Ray, Alyssa LaPasta, Gaela LaPasta, Cesca LaPasta; grandchildren Ben Gartrell, Alex Gartrell, Graham Ray and Elsa Ray.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, PA and a celebration of life event will be held at a future time.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org
or to Delaware Riverkeeper Network www.delawareriverkeeper.org.
Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
).