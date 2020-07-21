1/1
Edith Schwarze
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Schwarze, an East German, a survivor of Russian soldiers taking over her home and forcing her to be a refugee, an emigrant to the United States, member of the New York waitress union for over 30 years, daughter of Frida and Otto, widow to Helmut, sister to Werner, Horst and Walter, mother of Joerg, a vivacious friend to many, and an animal enthusiast, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Greeley, PA.

She was born in Succase, East Prussia. She was five days short of her 90th birthday. She is survived by her son, Jooerg and his partner Sharon, her two sisters-in-law: Isla and Giesele, and her niece Barbara.

Formerly of Glendale, NY, prior to moving to the family's country home in Greeley, in the 1990's. Edith was passionate about sweets, lived to tell stories, to give treats to your pets, and said what she thought. She had no filter. She was tough as nails but could be sweet as the cookies she always served. She gave endlessly and kept little for herself. She doted on her family members, especially her son. She loved to attend local events such as concerts, theater productions, and markets.

She had received her favorite visitors regularly once she got home from the hospital, even her favorite pup. She heard everything and commented or smiled when she could. She didn't like to miss a thing. Edith was a precious and cherished friend and mother; her zest and perception of life will be missed.

For additional information – www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com

Arrangements by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St., Hawley, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teeters' Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved