Edith Schwarze, an East German, a survivor of Russian soldiers taking over her home and forcing her to be a refugee, an emigrant to the United States, member of the New York waitress union for over 30 years, daughter of Frida and Otto, widow to Helmut, sister to Werner, Horst and Walter, mother of Joerg, a vivacious friend to many, and an animal enthusiast, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Greeley, PA.
She was born in Succase, East Prussia. She was five days short of her 90th birthday. She is survived by her son, Jooerg and his partner Sharon, her two sisters-in-law: Isla and Giesele, and her niece Barbara.
Formerly of Glendale, NY, prior to moving to the family's country home in Greeley, in the 1990's. Edith was passionate about sweets, lived to tell stories, to give treats to your pets, and said what she thought. She had no filter. She was tough as nails but could be sweet as the cookies she always served. She gave endlessly and kept little for herself. She doted on her family members, especially her son. She loved to attend local events such as concerts, theater productions, and markets.
She had received her favorite visitors regularly once she got home from the hospital, even her favorite pup. She heard everything and commented or smiled when she could. She didn't like to miss a thing. Edith was a precious and cherished friend and mother; her zest and perception of life will be missed.
