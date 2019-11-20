|
|
Edward A. Dolph, 73, of Clinton Township, Waymart passed away unexpectedly after an illness on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at home.
Born April 4, 1946 in Waymart, he was the son of the late William Elmer Dolph & Catherine (Pitus) Dolph.
For many years, Ed worked at Keystone Blacktopping. He enjoyed hunting, and driving his lawn tractor around the family property.
He is survived by sons: Jerry Dolph, Randy Dolph, and a loving son; a brother, Joseph Dolph of Forest City; a daughter-in-law, Samantha Dolph of Thompson; two grandchildren: Nicholas Dolph and Brooke Dolph of Thompson; two great-grandchildren: Lawrence Dolph of Honesdale, and Paisley Dolph of Thompson.
He was also preceded in death by two sons, Edward Dolph Jr. in infancy, and Robert Dolph; and a grandson, William Dolph; and brothers: John, Clarence, and William.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc. Edward Howell, Funeral Director, 269 Belmont St. Waymart PA.
Viewing will be Friday from 1:00 - 2:00 PM in the funeral home.
Interment will be Friday at The Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.
www.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Nov. 20, 2019