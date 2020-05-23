|
|
Edward A. Layden, 70 of Amity Twp., Berks Co., PA died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence.
Born on August 24, 1949 in Honesdale, PA, he was the son of the late Francis James Layden and the late Helen Rose (Mullen) Layden.
Edward was employed by PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and retired from the French Creek State Park.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation.
Surviving is sister, Mary Ellen Layden of Streetsboro, OH and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers, Patrick J. Layden and Thomas A. Layden.
A graveside service will take place at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Honesdale, PA. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 23, 2020