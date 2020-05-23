Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Layden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward A. Layden


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward A. Layden Obituary
Edward A. Layden, 70 of Amity Twp., Berks Co., PA died on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his residence.

Born on August 24, 1949 in Honesdale, PA, he was the son of the late Francis James Layden and the late Helen Rose (Mullen) Layden.

Edward was employed by PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and retired from the French Creek State Park.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and served on the aircraft carrier USS Constellation.

Surviving is sister, Mary Ellen Layden of Streetsboro, OH and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brothers, Patrick J. Layden and Thomas A. Layden.

A graveside service will take place at a later date at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Honesdale, PA. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -