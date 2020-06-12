Edward Allen Quinn Jr.
Edward Allen Quinn, Jr., 41 passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.
The family will have a service at a later date.

He was born March 13, 1979 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. He also served 17 years with the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Shane Quinn; maternal grandmother, Myrtle Wagner and a maternal grandfather; paternal grandfather, Allen Quinn and a paternal grandmother.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Elizabeth Quinn; children, Xander and Xavier Quinn, Samantha Markham and Maurice Taylor; parents, Edward Allen Quinn, Sr. and Jean Wagner Quinn; brother, Joseph Quinn; sister, Jean Quinn; mother and father-in-law, Camelia and Wash Jackson, Jr.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 12, 2020.
