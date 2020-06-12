I knew him as Corporal Quinn, Ed, Eddie Allen, Buddy, Brother and best of all, friend. My friendship with Eddie has been one of the greatest joys of my life, having served with him in the Army Reserves. I can't remember the exact series of events that lead to our friendship, as if he simply had always been my friend. The weekends we served were not always the most pleasant, but if my friend was there, I looked forward to each day. If Eddie wasn't able to come that weekend, I found myself lonely and saddened. He made the time I served worth every minute. If I had anything to look forward to those weekends, it was that Ed was there. His sweet family even opened their home to me during those days. Elizabeth, I know that Eddie would have done anything for you, and your kids. He was a family man, the kind that I hope to be. I thank God for Eddie, his life and his service to our country. I'm not saying goodbye, just that I will see you later my friend. I love you brother...
"Be a rock of refuge for me, where I can always go. Give the command to save me, for You are my rock and fortress."
Psalms 71:3
Edward Allen Quinn, Jr., 41 passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at his home.
The family will have a service at a later date.
He was born March 13, 1979 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. He also served 17 years with the United States Army.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Shane Quinn; maternal grandmother, Myrtle Wagner and a maternal grandfather; paternal grandfather, Allen Quinn and a paternal grandmother.
He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Elizabeth Quinn; children, Xander and Xavier Quinn, Samantha Markham and Maurice Taylor; parents, Edward Allen Quinn, Sr. and Jean Wagner Quinn; brother, Joseph Quinn; sister, Jean Quinn; mother and father-in-law, Camelia and Wash Jackson, Jr.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jun. 12, 2020.