I knew him as Corporal Quinn, Ed, Eddie Allen, Buddy, Brother and best of all, friend. My friendship with Eddie has been one of the greatest joys of my life, having served with him in the Army Reserves. I can't remember the exact series of events that lead to our friendship, as if he simply had always been my friend. The weekends we served were not always the most pleasant, but if my friend was there, I looked forward to each day. If Eddie wasn't able to come that weekend, I found myself lonely and saddened. He made the time I served worth every minute. If I had anything to look forward to those weekends, it was that Ed was there. His sweet family even opened their home to me during those days. Elizabeth, I know that Eddie would have done anything for you, and your kids. He was a family man, the kind that I hope to be. I thank God for Eddie, his life and his service to our country. I'm not saying goodbye, just that I will see you later my friend. I love you brother...



"Be a rock of refuge for me, where I can always go. Give the command to save me, for You are my rock and fortress."

Psalms 71:3





Nathan Wickstrom

Friend