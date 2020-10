Edward Keane, age 28, of Hawley died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born May 21, 1992, in Queens, NY, he was the son of Michael and Mary Keane of Hawley.A graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School, Class of 2010, Ed was a member of the Wallenpaupack Buckhorns basketball team and the Lake Adventure Dolphins swim team. He loved playing basketball with his brothers and dad. He worked as a Foreman for Local #79 of the Laborers' Union in New York City.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his five sisters: Mary Grube and her husband Shane of Hawley, Maureen Miller and her husband Derreck of Stroudsburg, Kelly O, Kimberly and Rachel Keane, all of Hawley; six brothers: Michael, Joseph, Patrick, Matthew, John and Christopher Keane, all of Hawley; two nieces, Grace (his goddaughter) and Emily; his paternal grandfather: Joseph Keane, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.Calling hours will be Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4 from 1 to 3 PM and 5 to 7 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. The funeral will be Monday, Oct. 5, at 10:00 AM at BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave, Hawley. Burial will follow at Green Gates Cemetery, Hawley.For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com. Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.