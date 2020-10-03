Edward Keane, age 28, of Hawley died Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Born May 21, 1992, in Queens, NY, he was the son of Michael and Mary Keane of Hawley.
A graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School, Class of 2010, Ed was a member of the Wallenpaupack Buckhorns basketball team and the Lake Adventure Dolphins swim team. He loved playing basketball with his brothers and dad. He worked as a Foreman for Local #79 of the Laborers' Union in New York City.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his five sisters: Mary Grube and her husband Shane of Hawley, Maureen Miller and her husband Derreck of Stroudsburg, Kelly O, Kimberly and Rachel Keane, all of Hawley; six brothers: Michael, Joseph, Patrick, Matthew, John and Christopher Keane, all of Hawley; two nieces, Grace (his goddaughter) and Emily; his paternal grandfather: Joseph Keane, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4 from 1 to 3 PM and 5 to 7 PM at Teeters' East Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA. The funeral will be Monday, Oct. 5, at 10:00 AM at BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave, Hawley. Burial will follow at Green Gates Cemetery, Hawley.
