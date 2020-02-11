|
|
Edward Ole Dahl, 83 of Honesdale and formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in his home with his family and faithful cats by his side.
Born in 1936, he was the son of the late Henry and Florence Dahl.
Following high school, Edward served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958.
He spent 40 years as an Import/Export Specialist for Citibank in Manhattan, NY, before retiring and moving to Honesdale. He was a collector of anything electronic and enjoyed sharing his love of cooking with his friends and family.
Edward was an active and proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous, providing guidance and support to anyone in need, even taking some into his home when they were in tough times. Ed was well known for giving advice and for sending quotes and thoughts of the day.
"Doing the right thing isn't always easy - in fact, sometimes it's real hard - but just remember that doing the right thing is always right."
He would always sign off by saying, "God Bless". He was a faithful
member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale.
Edward will be sadly missed by his beloved nephew Jim Dahl and wife Cheryl of Vernon, NJ and their children Alicia, Casey, and Eric. Ed will be forever remembered by countless friends whom he adored. He is also survived by Patricia Rotun and John Dahl. He was preceded in death by his brother James H. Dahl and his wife Joan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 500 S. Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. An organization who has been helping alcoholics since the 1800's.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 15th at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale at 11 am. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Feb. 11, 2020