Edwina Hodorowski, 76 of Olyphant, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Ellen Memorial Health Care Center in Honesdale.



Born on March 3, 1944 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (Brzuchalski) Hodorowski. She was a graduate of Central High School and later received a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Marywood University. Following her graduation, she worked for the National Security Agency.



Edwina is survived by her son Dr. Jeffrey Napolitano and wife Laura of Raleigh, NC and their children Gregory and Charlotte; her sister Carolyn "Bonnie" Evans of Honesdale; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her twin sister Dr. Lenore Hodorowski.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the convenience of her family. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store