Eleanor G. McGraw, 89, Pleasant Mount, passed away on May 6th at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehab Center after a long illness.
Daughter of the late John and Rose (Napolitano) Alfano, she was born in Scranton, PA, on August 12, 1930. In 1946, she graduated from Scranton Central School and in April 1954, she married her loving husband of 42 years, Jerome (Jerry). Eleanor and Jerry taught their children the value of hard work on their dairy farm.
Eleanor was an active member of her community, serving St Juliana's in Rock Lake, as well as being secretary for Mount Pleasant Township for 35 years, retiring at the age of 85. She was a selfless friend and neighbor, always putting others before herself. Eleanor cherished time with her friends of the Red Hat Society and the local "Bingo Ladies".
An avid reader, she also enjoyed bowling, painting landscapes, and making ceramic ornaments for her grandchildren which they will treasure forever. Everyone will fondly remember her homemade applesauce and lasagna. Eleanor was happiest surrounded by her family and dearest friends. A true matriarch of her family, Eleanor expressed immeasurable pride in the legacy started "all because two people fell in love."
The story of her life will be written in the actions of those she left behind: her children, Jerry (Linda) McGraw, Lakewood, PA; Bob (Joyce) McGraw, Pleasant Mount, PA; Judy (Dave) Wierbowski, Owego, NY; Paul (Margo) McGraw, Greenfield Township, PA; Karen (Michael) Non, Pleasant Mount, PA; along with her 13 adoring grandchildren: Lindsay McGraw; Brian (Karen) and Sean (Sara) McGraw; Brad (Aditi), Shayne, and Sara Wierbowski; Madie McGraw; Heather (Matthew) Evans; Alicia (Cory Crinella) and Donnie Edwards; Jerrad, Jordan, and Anya Non and four great grandchildren: Jack and Emilia McGraw; Jaxon Evans; Weston McGraw. She is also survived by siblings Kay Manno, Martin Alfano, Carol Angerson, Joan Manno, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband in November 1996, and her sisters, Babe Mendola and Grace Lazar.
Her family would like to thank the incredible staff of the Carbondale Rehab and Nursing Center for the love, kindness, and care shown to "Ellie" throughout her stay, as well as Dr Alan Orehek and Dr Julio Ramos for their fortitude in her care.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasant Mount Library, 375 Great Bend Turnpike, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453; Pleasant Mount Emergency Services, 161 Great Bend Turnpike, Pleasant Mount, PA 18453; or St Katherine Drexel Parish, 612 Hudson Street, Forest City, PA 18421.
Forever in our hearts: incredible wife, sister, aunt, mom, grandma, great grandma, and friend!
Due to coronavirus restrictions, private funeral services will be held with a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by the Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 13, 2020