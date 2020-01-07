|
|
Eleanor I. Welsh, 92, of Honesdale passed away January 3, 2020 in the Wayne Memorial Hospital. She was married to the late Robert A. Welsh Sr.
Eleanor was born March 11, 1927 in Honesdale the daughter of the late Frank and Ida Horst Sonn.
She is survived by her children, Janet Martin of Honesdale, Robert Welsh Jr and his wife Diane of Honesdale, and Gay Welsh of Honesdale; twelve grandchildren ;fourteen great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Zelonis; a son-in-law David Martin; a daughter-in-law Mary Kenosky
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 in the Wesley Room of the Central United Methodist Church 205 11th Street Honesdale, Pa . Friends may visit at the Wesley Room Friday January 10, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 PM.
Interment will be in the Indian Orchard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Beach Lake Fire Company 1033 Beach Lake Highway, Beach Lake, Pa 18405.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main St Honesdale, Pa 18431.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 7, 2020