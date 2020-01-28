Home

Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Sheard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth S. Sheard

Elizabeth S. Sheard Obituary
Elizabeth S. Sheard , age 90, passed away on Sunday January 26, 2020 in Wayne Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. Betty was married to her beloved husband Clinton Sheard for 70 years.

Betty was born July 13, 1929 in Liberty, NY the daughter of Wallace and Elmira Klein Stoesser. She graduated from Damascus High School class of 1947 and worked for many years at Katz Underwear Factory in Honesdale. She was a member of First Baptist Church , Honesdale.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Carl C. Sheard and his wife Cheryl of South Carolina; two daughters, Nancy L. Chenevert and her husband Wayne of Bethlehem and Gail S. Carr and her husband Bill of Lima, New York; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions can be made to Cold Springs Chapel , 1530 West Street Honesdale, Pa 18431

Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa 18431
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jan. 28, 2020
