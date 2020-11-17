Ellen Veronica Fritz

Hawley - Ellen Veronica Fritz, 70, of Hawley, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Charles "Chuck" Fritz, Sr. The couple married on December 2, 1978.

Ellen was born on October 1, 1950, in Honesdale. She was the daughter of the late Leonard L. and Catherine Mary (Krompasky) Burkavage. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School, class of 1968. She later attended ECPI in Wilkes-Barre.

While growing up in Cold Sping, she worked side by side with her father on the family farm. She later worked with him at the family owned Stags Head Tavern in Honesdale. Prior to that, Ellen was employed at Moore Business Forms and different floral shops in the Honesdale area. Most recently, Ellen enjoyed helping out in the kitchen at Lukan's Farm Resort.

A fashionable woman, Ellen loved shopping with her girlfriends and daughters. She also greatly enjoyed gardening and working outdoors. Above all, Ellen loved her family, especially her two granddaughters. She will be remembered as the heart of the family home forever. She had a unique way of making every holiday, birthday, etc. extra special.

In addition to her husband, Ellen is survived by her daughters Gretchen Hochreither and husband Robert of Hawley and Marta Fritz of Wynnewood, PA; her stepchildren Charles Fritz, Jr., Eric Fritz, Ellen Fritz, Kurt Fritz, and Christopher Fritz; her sister Susan Pohle and husband Rick of Cold Spring; her granddaughters Catherine and Claire Hochreither; and a large extended family.

Ellen's family would like to thank the staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, especially Dr. Melissa Wilson and Max Lenowitz, R.N. They would also like to express their gratitude to the staff of M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX, especially Dr. Adi Diab and Dr. James Welsh.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 20th at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale at 10:00 am. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Dominic's Academy and the Dessin Animal Shelter.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store