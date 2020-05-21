|
Erin E. Geer, 73 of Honesdale, died in Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Geer on April 9, 2015. The couple married on October 20, 1986.
Born on October 22, 1946 in Honesdale, she was the daughter of the late Reginald and Ruth Simmons Dean. She was a graduate of Honesdale High School.
For many years, Erin worked at Wayne Memorial Hospital in registration before retiring in 2017.
Surviving is her son Robert Doherty and companion Lida of Honesdale; daughters Laura Beard and husband Robert of Quarryville, PA and Sharon Wilson and husband Mark of Livermore, CA; her brother Jerry Dean of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren Mallory and Robert Beard, Joshua and Jordan Wilson and Bryce and Olivia Doherty; several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of her family in St. Mary's Cemetery, Honesdale. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on May 21, 2020