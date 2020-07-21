1/1
Ethel Knehr
1939 - 2020
Ethel Knehr, 81, passed peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 16, 2020 , surrounded by her family and her dog Pepper. Born in Bronx New York, Mrs. Knehr move to Hawley Pennsylvania in the early 1970s. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She touched so many lives, having been the truest of all persons, she will be missed greatly.

Ethel married her beloved husband, Allen Knehr in 1975 and the couple were married for 45 years. This love brought two families together as one with seven children who learned to love one another and become best of friends, brothers, and sisters. She loved being a homemaker and her family meant everything to her.

Ethel spent many seasons on the shores of Lake Wallenpaupack with her husband, children, and grandchildren, her greatest joys. She cherished many years with her husband, stepdaughter, and son-in-law as a "snowbird" in Florida. She enjoyed weekly card games and luncheons with her girlfriends, and had a brief but spectacular acting career at the Ritz Company Playhouse and starred in family made movies ie..HOUSE ON HAWLEY HILL (YouTube it !).

Ethel was considered a second mother by many. She cared for numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews throughout her life, all of whom she maintained loving and valuable relationships with as they went on to have their own children.

Mrs. Knehr was the loving mother of Ethel Schmitt and her husband Peter, Kathleen Allen, Anna Tuleya and her husband John, Allan Knehr and his wife Gwen, Melanie Vezina, and her husband Richard, Tammy Knehr, Anthony Knehr and his husband Greg, and son-in-law's William Sandlin and Michael Brown. Ethel was a loving grandmother and great grandmother, to over twenty children. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Audrey Ann and was a dear sister to her late brothers Will and Charles Carber. Her cherished dog "Gizmo" predeceased her.

Visitation will be July 21 at Teeters East Chapel, 505 Church St Hawley from 12-3 pm. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200 - Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or go to www.pancan.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel
July 21, 2020
