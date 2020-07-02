1/1
Eugene J. Zaverl
Eugene J. Zaverl, 76, formerly of Carbondale, PA passed away June 24, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. He was born May 6, 1944 in Carbondale, PA, the only son of the late Joseph F. Zaverl and Lillian Ednock Zaverl.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, Colleen Quinn Zaverl. He was a graduate of the class of 1962 from Fell High School in Simpson, PA. Eugene continued his education and received his B.S. in Psychology and Masters in Educational Psychology from the University of Scranton.

Eugene was an Eagle Scout and served his country as an Air National Guardsman. He dedicated his life to social work as a psychologist and retired after more than a combined 40 years at SCI Waymart and Tri-County Human Services.

Eugene helped people who needed a second chance. He saw the ones who were left behind and gave his heart to help the best way he knew how. He loved nature and spent a lot of his retired life taking walks with his dog Shadow on the Rail Trails and State Parks. He could build or remodel just about anything, loved gardening and camping. He enjoyed sharing all of those moments with family.

Surviving are his sons, Eric Zaverl and wife Sara, of Charlotte, NC; and Aaron Zaverl and wife Ann Marie, and their children, Makayla and Olivia, all of Vandling, PA. Also surviving and mourning the loss, numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aldersgate for caring for Eugene when the family couldn't be there for him.
A private memorial service will be held at Hankins & Whittington Funeral Home with interment at Our Mother of Sorrows Mausoleum, Finch Hill, PA.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Eugene's memory, please consider the Lackawanna Heritage Valley (lhva.org) to support the Rail Trail or the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association (alz.org).
Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com

Published in Tri-County Independent on Jul. 2, 2020.
