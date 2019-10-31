|
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Eugenia A. Schott, age 84, entered Eternal Rest while a resident at Barnes-Kasson Skilled Nursing Facility. Her husband Paul of 59 years died on September 2, 2018.
Eugenia was born on July 29, 1935 to Henry and Anna Laratta Schuren, both deceased, in Newark, NJ.
She graduated from Central High School in 1954. She then was employed for 6 1/2 years at Prudential Ins. Co., Newark, in the Gibralter Building.
On May 21, 1960 she and Paul Schott of South Canaan, Pa were wed in the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Newark, NJ. They were blessed with three sons, Charles Wendell, John Paul, and Paul David. Her husband a 22 year Air Force veteran was assigned to various Air Bases around the world. Eugenia and their sons traveled with him to Arkansas, South Dakota, Turkey, California, North Carolina, Kansa, Maine, England, Germany, and New Jersey. Their family settled in Ararat, Pa, built a log home and settled in to life. Eugenia loved their huge vegetable garden and home canned the foods. Specially enjoyed cooking all types of Italian dishes. Cannoli was her favorite dessert. She was a loving, energetic homemaker. She was an active community member- even played "Santa" at a nursing home event. She enjoyed helping others, volunteered 4 years at Skilled Nursing at Barnes-Kasson during the 80's. The "old TV shows" caught her interest for hours on end.
Eugenia is survived by brother Robert (Connie) Schuren, Sister-in-law Janet Schuren, nephew Russell and Stephen and nieces Staci and Nicole.
Also surviving are Olga Williams, Joseph (Ane) Schott, Nancy (George) Piercy, Barbara (Andrew) Cavage, William (Mary) Schott, Patrick Schott, and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.
She was predeceased by an infant daughter, brother Henry Schuren. Also Margaret and Michael Jula, John Jr. and Teresa Schott, Gabriel and Clayton Eldred, Elizabeth and Nelson Roberts, Sidney Williams, Donald Schott, Larry Schott, and Dorothy Carolyn Schott.
The family extends gratitude to the staff at Barnes-Kason Hospital, their Skilled Nursing Facility, Dr. B. Patel, therapists and all other personnel for their compassionate care during her extended illness.
As per Eugenia's request she was cremated. Private burial at a later date at Waymart Cemetery at Canaan Corners.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home. 1228 Main Street, Honesdale, Pa on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4:00 PM with the Deacon Robert Warnoch and Reverend Jane M. Pykus officiating. Visitation 1 hour prior to the services.
Contributions in Eugenia's name may be sent to Thompson United Methodist Church, PO Box 66 Thompson, Pa 18415
Published in Tri-County Independent on Oct. 31, 2019