Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home
1228 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-0260
Evelyn L. Smith Obituary
Evelyn L. Smith of Smith Hill, Honesdale died at home on Monday December 23, 2019. She was married to the late Milton Smith .

Evelyn was born in Torrey on April 27, 1929 the daughter of the late Otis and Beatrice Hiller LaTourette. She worked at Katz Underwear Factory as a seamstress . Evelyn was a long time member of the Enterprise Grange in Torrey and the Central United Methodist Church. She loved sewing, quilting, embroidering, ceramics, and making handcrafts. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Wendell Smith and companion Donna Kiss of Honesdale, Kendall Franklin and her husband John of Honesdale, Sheila Collins and her husband Jack of Prompton, Glenna Branning and her husband Rodney of Beach Lake, and Sheldon Smith and his wife Roxanne of Honesdale; brothers, Carl LaTourette of Torrey and Victor LaTourette and his wife Beverly of Beach Lake; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank long time caregiver Cassie Pinand.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa with the Rev. Mary Bryant officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Dessin Animal Shelter 138 Miller Drive Honesdale, Pa 18431 or Wayne Memorial Hospice 601 Park Street Honesdale, Pa 18431
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 25, 2019
