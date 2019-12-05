|
|
Faith Sheree Collins and her unborn son, Ashton Dean Somers passed away on November 23, 2019 and are now resting in the Arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior.
Faith "Monker" as she was affectionately called by her six brothers: James S. Fay, Jason P. Fay, Jeffrey A. Fay, Jacob H. Gries, Justin L. Gries, and Jared W. Collins was born on September 4, 1992 in Honesdale, Pa.
She is survived by her loving mother and mentor in the Lord, Sherry Reed of Beach Lake. PA.
Faith also leaves behind her boyfriend and Father of her unborn children, Robert E. Somers who showed her unconditional love and support. Faith had 5 aunts, I uncle, 9 nephews, 8 nieces, and so many loving and supportive friends.
Faith was loved by her many friends and family for her contagious laugh, and beautiful smile. She lit up the room when she entered. She felt compelled to help others in need, share her faith in Jesus,and encourage those who suffered in their addiction.
Faith was a graduated of Honesdale High School and completed one year of college to become a counselor with the intentions of continuing on. She attended the Beach Lake Free Methodist Church and created some beautiful memories with those who were in the Women's Ministry while going to Sandy Cove. Faith was a Chemical Dependency Technician at Just Believe. She also worked as a painter for a period of time.
Faith was not only very photogenic, she was also a great photographer who loved taking pictures of her family, friends and her dog Ella and cat Kylo.
Faith was predeceased in death by her maternal grandmother, Sheila Grosch of Fosterdale. NY, her paternal grandfather Leon Grosch of Honesdale, PA and a cousin, Jessica Daniels.
Faith's fun loving spirit and amazing smile will be missed by all who knew her. Her best friend, Mallory thought her quite the character. As we commit her into her heavenly Father's Hands, we know she is loved by Him for Eternity. "Until we meet again, sweet girl, I thank God for the gift of you." - Mom
Thank you to everyone who helped in arranging Faith's Celebration of Life on November 30th but especially her "sister" Chelsie who shared a special bond with her and made many things possible for the celebration.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 5, 2019