Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
(570) 226-3112
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc.
505 Church Street
Hawley, PA 18428
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church
314 Chestnut Ave
Hawley, PA
View Map
Florence Elizabeth (Fox) Hilton


1940 - 2020
Florence Elizabeth (Fox) Hilton Obituary
Florence Elizabeth Hilton, age 80, of Lakeville died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale.  She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles Edward Hilton.
Born January 6, 1940, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Florence Elizabeth (McCann) Fox.  Formerly of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY, she had been a Lakeville resident for 40 years.  She worked as a teacher's assistant for Wallenpaupack Area School District until her retirement 11 years ago.
A member of BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, Florence loved to travel and spend time with family.  She enjoyed cooking, caring for her plants and feeding the birds.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son:  Charles E. Hilton and his wife Tina; her daughter:  Linda Mohr and her husband David; five grandchildren:  Amanda, Adam, Taylor, Logan, and Halle; a great grandson:  Aaron; her sister: Joan Farrell of Lakeville; and her brother: Kevin Fox of Brooklyn, NY.
Calling hours will be Friday, February 28, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Teeters' Funeral Chapel, 505 Church St, Hawley, PA.  The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m. at BVM Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 314 Chestnut Ave, Hawley, celebrated by Rev. Richard W. Beck, Pastor.  Private cremation will follow at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.
Memorials may be made to National Audubon Society, 1024 Anderson Rd., Port Murray, NJ 07865 or go to audubon.org.
For additional information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.TeetersFuneralChapel.com.  Arrangements were made by Teeters' Funeral Chapel, Inc., 505 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in Tri-County Independent from Feb. 26 to Mar. 25, 2020
