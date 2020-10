Frank D. Fendelander, 76 of Lake Ariel, died Tuesday evening at Julia Ribaudo Health Care in Lake Ariel. He was the husband of Janet Nix Fendelander. The couple had been married for 54 years.Born in Patterson NJ, he was the son of the late Charles and Emma Masker Fendelander. He was a US Army Veteran and retired water works operator.Also surviving is a son Frank D. Fendelander Jr. and his wife Darlene, Hubert NC; two daughters Wendy DePalma and her husband Tom, Honesdale; and Sharalee Rothenberger and her husband Kevin, Honesdale; grandchildren Frank D. Fendelander III, Whitney Davies, Shelby Peck, Zachary DePalma, Regina DePalma, Joseph DePalma, Cura DeGroat, and Damian and Brandon Rothenberger, eleven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.A funeral service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, PO Box 7 Lake Ariel pa 18436.To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.