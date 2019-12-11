|
|
Frank E Nonnemacher, Television Pioneer
Frank E. "Nonny" Nonnemacher, 89, of Honesdale died Monday, December 9, 2019 in the presence of his family.
Born October 14, 1930, he was the son of the late Edward J. and Alice Miller-Nonnemacher. He was a graduate of Honesdale High School, Class of 1948.
He started work at the former Murray Company in Honesdale, and shortly after color televisions became available in 1953, Frank opened his own business, Nonny's TV. Nonny's TV thrived at its original location on East Tryon Street until the early 1970s when Frank expanded the business and relocated to a larger location on Willow Avenue. Frank sold Nonny's in 1989, retired, and moved to South Carolina, pursuing his passion for golf and a warmer climate.
Frank was active in the Honesdale business and social community before he retired. He was one of the founding members of the Honesdale Biddy Basketball youth basketball program, and continued coaching and working with the league long after his children had moved on. Frank also was involved with the Honesdale Little League Baseball organization and coached and sponsored the league for several years.
Frank was a devoted Catholic, and active in St John's and St. Mary's Parishes in Honesdale, and St. Andrew's Parish in Myrtle Beach, SC.
In addition to his former wife, Ann Walker-Nonnemacher, he is survived by his three children, Steven F. Nonnemacher and his wife Sharyce who reside in West Virginia, David M. Nonnemacher and his wife Laurie who reside in Exton, PA, Beth A. Doney who resides in Hawley, PA; a niece Ann Matthews of Honesdale; 9 grandchildren, Christopher, Caitlin, Eric, Jack, Carlie, Madeline, Carsyn, Layne and Tyler; and his long-time friend and companion Mary Fritz.
He was preceded in death by his sister Isabel Opinsky.
In lieu of flowers, Frank's family requests a donation be made to Honesdale Biddy Basketball 109 Ninth Street, Honesdale PA 18431 or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William ST, Dunmore, PA.
Visitation will be held at Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Magdelen Church, Honesdale at 10:00 am on Tuesday December 17. A private interment ceremony will be held at St. Mary's cemetery in Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Dec. 11, 2019