Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Franklin J. DeReamer


1923 - 2020
Franklin J. DeReamer Obituary
Franklin J. DeReamer, 97, of Honesdale, died on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Addie Lavenduski on September 22, 1995. The couple married on February 5, 1946.

Born on February 26, 1923 in White Mills, he was the son of the late Harry and Elizabeth DeReamer. He was a US Army veteran who served in Europe during World War II. He later worked at Banner Shoe Company in Honesdale and retired from Farview State Hospital where he was a guard.

Frank enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Honesdale.

Surviving is his daughter Beverly Kulikowski and husband Frank of Lakewood; his son Jim DeReamer and wife Barb of Honesdale; his companion Vera Black; grandchildren Beverly McGraw, Laurie Shino, Tom Kulikowski and Jamie DeReamer; 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Kari Lord; sister Edna and Elizabeth and brothers Charlie and Billy.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held in Indian Orchard Cemetery at the convenience of his family.
Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home, Inc., 428 Main St. Honesdale.
Published in Tri-County Independent on Apr. 23, 2020
