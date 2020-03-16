|
|
Frederick Paul Kroegman was born on April 11, 1956 in Paterson, NJ. As a child, he resided in Wayne, New Jersey. Fred attended Wayne Hills High School. He was active with Fire Company 1 as well as Fire Company 3 along with his family members. Soon after he enlisted in the US Navy for a period of time. At a young age, he began his career as an electrician for the Local 102.
In May of 1977 he was married and in 1978 he became a Father to his first of two boys. After several years in New Jersey, he relocated to Honesdale, Pennsylvania where he enjoyed his time outdoors hunting and fishing and as well as time with his dogs.
Fred passed away on March 13, 2020 peacefully in the company of his boys. He is the son of the late Frederick Kroegman and Scottie (Olive) Kroegman (nee Maclean) He is survived by his son Frederick and his wife Jennifer, his two grandsons Freddie and Christopher, his youngest son Gary, his brother Randy and his wife Judith, his sister Elisa Fantozzi and her husband Don and his niece and nephew Samantha and Casey.
Family visitation will be on Thursday March 19th from 1-3 PM at Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Belmont Street, Waymart, PA. Repast to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . wwww.JenkinsHowellFuneralHome.com
Published in Tri-County Independent on Mar. 16, 2020